SCSO confirms jail suicide; DCI investigating

SHERIDAN — A Sheridan County Detention Center inmate’s death on Dec. 26 has been ruled a suicide. Richard Hall, 45, died while detained at the jail and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

“It’s horrible that this has happened,” Sheridan County Sheriff Dave Hofmeier said. “It is. I can’t imagine. I don’t think anybody can imagine what our staff goes through and our administration goes through when an individual actually carries out with something like this.”

The SCSO runs the detention center.

“We have the Division of Criminal Investigation are the ones that are responsible for the investigation into the suicide,” Hofmeier said. “I think it’s very important that people know that we have someone else do the investigation on anything that we are involved in just to make sure that it’s a good, thorough investigation and so that there’s no questions about why an agency would investigate themselves or investigate their own people.”

Representatives from DCI were not immediately available for comment.

Hofmeier said the last suicide at the jail that he recalled occurred at least 15 years ago, before the jail was remodeled. The Sheridan County Detention Center keeps a minimum of three staff members on the floor at all times and maintains contact with the inmates. Hofmeier also noted that the facility has cameras and control tower operators that are also monitoring cameras.

The book-in procedure includes screening for possible mental health issues, as well as placement based on intake answers.

Hofmeier also said the staff maintains close watch on those marked as suicide risks.

“I know that we end up dealing with individuals that come in every single time,” Hofmeier said. “It’s kind of like the book-in process. We talk to them about their mental health state at that time. We give people who say they are going to commit suicide and they’re put on suicide watch and we spend a lot of time watching over that individual until we know that individual is ready to be placed into a population. Even in population, you will have individuals who attempt, but because of the staffing that we do have and the measures that we have to keep them from doing it, we interrupt several suicide attempts or thoughts of suicide.”

Staff places those who mention suicide or pose a suicide risk in a special cell and give them special clothing to attempt to prevent the action.

The detention center comes equipped with emergency intercoms, giving the on-floor staff quick access to backup.

A minimum of three staff members remain on the jail floor on any given shift. With 72 inmates counted on the Dec. 27, 2016, jail report, that gives the three staff members on duty approximately 24 inmates per person. Hofmeier said he sees no correlation between the staff to inmate ratio and the suicide.

“I don’t see what the detention ratio has to do with this at all,” Hofmeier said. “We are understaffed. We have four open positions right now. We do have people on floor and we are running at least three minimum per shift, so we do have the coverage.”

Staff remain readily available to speak with inmates when needed, as are mental health resources in Sheridan County.

Hofmeier emphasized the lives that are saved through suicide prevention measures at the Sheridan County Detention Center.

“It’s easy to sit back and be Monday-morning quarterback and second guess everybody, but in turn, I believe that the public needs to also be reminded of the number of attempts that are made within the facility that are stopped,” Hofmeier said. “That doesn’t justify any, I feel for his family and I feel for him and, number one, I feel for our staff, the people who had to work on him and had to try and help him.

“The help is there if they need it or if they ask for it,” Hofmeier added.

No information regarding how the Dec. 26 suicide was carried out was released by the SCSO.