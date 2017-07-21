SCSD3 still exploring principal options

CLEARMONT — Sheridan County School District 3 remains uncertain as to whether it will have a principal in the coming year.

At its meeting Wednesday night, the board discussed how it would proceed if a new principal was not hired.

The vacancy comes after SCSD3 board members voted unanimously in March to approve Superintendent Charles Auzqui’s recommendation that former principal Christy Wright’s contract be allowed to expire at the end of the 2016-17 school year. The board cited “personnel reasons” for its decision.

Auzqui did research on other schools across the state that do not have a principal’s position. Most of those schools have a teacher who represents the staff and performs work similar to that of a principal. Other districts, Auzqui said, have one person whose role is that of both a teacher and a superintendent.

“We talked about how we would delegate the responsibilities onto others,” Auzqui said.

If the board does decide to hire a principal, time and available funds are against it. With reductions to its budget, finding funds to hire the position may prove to be difficult. Additionally, with the school year beginning in August, finding a candidate who can fill the role would be harder still.

No action was taken, but the board will continue to discuss options at its August meeting.

In other news, the board approved salary increases for the district’s certified and classified staff by one step in the coming year.

The increase is a result of a decline in insurance costs.

“We have a lot of people who work really hard and do a lot of great things for our kids around here,” Auzqui said. “So the fact is they did their job, our insurance increase was negative this year, so it was a way of passing that on.

“We don’t know what the future brings — we might not be able to approve increases for several years,” he added.