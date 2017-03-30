SCSD3 stands behind decision on principal

CLEARMONT — The Sheridan County School District 3 board stood behind its decision to not renew Arvada-Clearmont principal Christy Wright’s contract.

The board voted unanimously at a Wednesday night special board meeting to deny a petition filed by community members that asked the board to repeal its March 15 decision to decline Wright’s contract renewal.

SCSD3 board chair Amy Vineyard said the decision was based on personnel issues, and noted that the board could not comment specifically what that entailed due to potential legal ramifications.

More than 50 community members, students, teachers and stakeholders showed up to the meeting in what many called the largest-attended school board meeting in recent memory.

The petition received approximately 160 signatures from supporters, according to Wade Betz, a Clearmont resident and one of the organizers of the petition. The town’s population, according to 2015 census estimates, is just 138, though the district stretched beyond the town’s boundaries.

The petition circulated online and in person. Betz confirmed that 46 of the signatures were from people who live and vote within the district, and another 65 of those signatures are from out-of-district parents who have or will likely have children that attend SCSD3 schools.

“A lot of those people really struggled to find a voice in an issue like this,” Betz said of the out-of-district families. “They can’t vote for their board because they don’t live in district. So, this was a way to allow them to have a voice.”

The rest of the signatures came from supporters of Wright from other places in the region.

As per state statutes, a school board must address any petition presented to it that has five or more signatures.

Prior to the decision, six people elected to speak both for and against the board’s original vote. Two people, Kristie Auzqui and Toby Vineyard, spoke in support of the board’s decision.

“The decision made by the board demonstrates how much they care about the kids,” Vineyard said. “It would have been the easy choice for them to continue on without making changes.”

Misty Stoll, one of the organizers of the petition, said that the issue had been mishandled by board and district leadership to “the effect of great harm to our community.”

Three Arvada-Clearmont students, Tommy Nimick, Chelsey Sandefur and Lexi Gilmore discussed the positive impact Wright had on them and their classmates.

“I think I speak on behalf of the majority of the student body when I say that Mrs. Wright has made a huge impact on all of our learning in a positive way,” said Nimick, who is also the student body president at the Arvada-Clearmont school.

Gilmore started her own petition separate from the one presented to the board. It included the signatures of 56 students at Arvada-Clearmont school from all grades.

After listening to comments and receiving the formal petition, board members went into executive session for approximately 30 minutes before announcing their decision.

Stoll said she was proud of the community’s support of Wright and their effort on the petition.

“It was at great risk of most of the people to take a position in support of Christy because the board and (Superintendent Charles) Auzqui are so deeply intertwined in so many of the personal relationships in this community that I know there was a lot of fear for people to speak out on it,” Stoll said.

Prior to handing over the petition to board members, Betz urged the community to agree to disagree with each other. He made it clear that the petition was not a personal attack on the board and the administration.

“This sort of thing is the process that makes our country what it is,” Betz said, holding up the petition. “We should be able to disagree on a decision and not worry what everyone else in the community is going to think of us or how they are going to treat us the next time we walk down the street.”

Vineyard agreed.

“Whether you are in support or not in support (of the board’s decision), we thank everyone who showed up to take time out of your day and be a part of the public comment,” she said.

The principal’s position will not be immediately advertised, Auzqui said. He told The Sheridan Press Thursday morning that the district will have to look at the upcoming budget before moving forward. Auzqui did not confirm that there will be a principal at Arvada-Clearmont school next year.

“Budgets are going to determine staffing, and one of the staffing items may potentially be that,” Auzqui said. “But there could potentially be other ways of meeting the budget requirements and still provide an educational opportunity for kids.”

SCSD3 will take approximately a $200,000 hit to its budget next year. The board will examine the upcoming budget further at its April meeting.

Wright was hired as the principal of Arvada-Clearmont school in 2013. Her contract will expire June 30.