WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
SCSD3 recognizes honor roll students
CLEARMONT — Sheridan County School District 3 recently released the names of students named to the third-quarter honor rolls in grades seven through 12.
To be named to the Honor Roll, students must earn a GPA of 3.0-3.49.
In order to earn a spot on the Board of Trustees Honor Roll, students must earn a GPA of 3.5-4.0.
The following students were named to the Honor Roll:
Seventh grade — Timber Buhr
Eighth grade — John Klier, Kerri Malli
Ninth grade — Colin Malli, Parker Manor
10th grade — Daulen Dosymzhanov, Tanner Klatt, John Malli, Cassidy McBride
11th grade — Shaylee Adamson, Riley Malli
12th grade — Clancy Kretschman
The following students were named to the Board of Trustees Honor Roll:
Seventh grade — Tamica Smith
Eighth grade — Sydney Haynes, Krista Malli, Charlynn Mercer
Ninth grade — McKenna Auzqui, Kailei Beam, Ashlynn Fennema
10th grade — Kristin Klaahsen, Terissa McClure, Taziree Smith
11th grade — Clayton Auzqui, Derick Buhr, Galen Kretschman, Shaye Neill, Film Nuangjumnong
12th grade — Kylar Klaahsen, Tommy Nimick, Cameron Weigle
Staff Reports
Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)
- Munsicks, Ballantyne earn awards for Western art - March 22, 2017
- Coursen, Bilodeau to wed in June - March 22, 2017
- Habitat for Humanity receives $50,000 grant - March 22, 2017