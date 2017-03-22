WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

SCSD3 recognizes honor roll students


CLEARMONT — Sheridan County School District 3 recently released the names of students named to the third-quarter honor rolls in grades seven through 12.

To be named to the Honor Roll, students must earn a GPA of 3.0-3.49.

In order to earn a spot on the Board of Trustees Honor Roll, students must earn a GPA of 3.5-4.0.

The following students were named to the Honor Roll:

Seventh grade — Timber Buhr

Eighth grade — John Klier, Kerri Malli

Ninth grade — Colin Malli, Parker Manor

10th grade — Daulen Dosymzhanov, Tanner Klatt, John Malli, Cassidy McBride

11th grade — Shaylee Adamson, Riley Malli

12th grade — Clancy Kretschman

The following students were named to the Board of Trustees Honor Roll:

Seventh grade — Tamica Smith

Eighth grade — Sydney Haynes, Krista Malli, Charlynn Mercer

Ninth grade — McKenna Auzqui, Kailei Beam, Ashlynn Fennema

10th grade — Kristin Klaahsen, Terissa McClure, Taziree Smith

11th grade — Clayton Auzqui, Derick Buhr, Galen Kretschman, Shaye Neill, Film Nuangjumnong

12th grade — Kylar Klaahsen, Tommy Nimick, Cameron Weigle

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..