SCSD3 recognizes honor roll students

CLEARMONT — Sheridan County School District 3 recently released the names of students named to the third-quarter honor rolls in grades seven through 12.

To be named to the Honor Roll, students must earn a GPA of 3.0-3.49.

In order to earn a spot on the Board of Trustees Honor Roll, students must earn a GPA of 3.5-4.0.

The following students were named to the Honor Roll:

Seventh grade — Timber Buhr

Eighth grade — John Klier, Kerri Malli

Ninth grade — Colin Malli, Parker Manor

10th grade — Daulen Dosymzhanov, Tanner Klatt, John Malli, Cassidy McBride

11th grade — Shaylee Adamson, Riley Malli

12th grade — Clancy Kretschman

The following students were named to the Board of Trustees Honor Roll:

Seventh grade — Tamica Smith

Eighth grade — Sydney Haynes, Krista Malli, Charlynn Mercer

Ninth grade — McKenna Auzqui, Kailei Beam, Ashlynn Fennema

10th grade — Kristin Klaahsen, Terissa McClure, Taziree Smith

11th grade — Clayton Auzqui, Derick Buhr, Galen Kretschman, Shaye Neill, Film Nuangjumnong

12th grade — Kylar Klaahsen, Tommy Nimick, Cameron Weigle