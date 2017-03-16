SCSD3 nixes contract with principal

CLEARMONT — Principal Christy Wright will end her tenure at Arvada-Clearmont School in June.

The Sheridan County School District 3 Board of Trustees voted unanimously during its Wednesday meeting to approve Superintendent Charles Auzqui’s recommendation that Wright’s contract be allowed to expire at the end of the current school year.

No new contract will be issued for the coming year.

The board made the decision after a more than two-hour executive session in which community members, parents, teachers and students voiced their opinions on the matter. Those who spoke were asked to limit their statements to three minutes.

Auzqui told The Sheridan Press that he and the board elected to hear comments from the public on Wright’s contract in executive session because matters concerning personnel are allowed by law to be in closed session. He also said it was a chance for community members, teachers and students to speak freely with the board.

More than 25 people chose to speak prior to the board’s vote.

“This is a very hard decision for us as a board,” board member Barry Bauer said in a written statement on behalf of the board prior to its vote. “…We respect your opinions and comments brought to us tonight. We have taken them into consideration in this matter.”

The statement also indicated that while board members agree that Wright has a good working relationship with students, “there is more to the principal’s job than just being good with kids.”

Board Chair Amy Vineyard said while the board wishes it could have provided more explanation, it’s limited on what information it is legally allowed to release.

“We thought long and hard about this,” Vineyard said. “This wasn’t a knee-jerk reaction.”

After hearing the statement read by the board at the beginning of the meeting, Wright said, “I think I can tell by what they said earlier how the vote is going to go.”

Auzqui called Wright’s comment “unfair,” adding that the board listened to community members for hours and held extensive discussions prior to a decision being made.

Several community members and parents opposed the board’s action.

Clearmont Mayor Chris Schock called Wright an asset to the community and the kids. He added that he was disappointed with the board’s decision.

“From elected official to another elected official, I want to remind them that we are judged in everything we do and say by the people who voted for us and especially by the people who did not vote for us,” Schock said.

Nina Haynes, a parent of three children at Arvada-Clearmont, called Wright a humble, kind and caring person who meets the needs of the students in the school. Most importantly, Haynes said, Wright works well with the local towns.

Jennifer George, another parent of students at Arvada-Clearmont School, said it would be a misfortune to lose Wright. George said she is disappointed with the board’s lack of communication with the community, and questioned why the board has not been more transparent during the process.

“That creates a mistrust issue in this small community — when decisions are made that affect us, and aren’t given any reasons why,” George said.

Reed Stoll, a substitute teacher and a parent to Arvada-Clearmont students, said that all of his experiences with Wright have been positive, and he hoped that the board would consider going a different direction.

“As a parent who has potentially 14 years of children coming through the school system here, I would urge them to renew the contract,” Stoll said.

Arvada-Clearmont parent Misty Stoll is concerned with how the board’s decision will affect the future of the school. Calling Wright a high-caliber principal, Stoll said it is going to be hard to replace Wright in a unique school district like Arvada-Clearmont.

Wright ended her administrator report during the board meeting by saying that she had a great relationship with the community and the teachers. She called working at Arvada-Clearmont a “privilege and an honor.” She also thanked those who came to the meeting to support her.

Wright declined to comment further to The Sheridan Press following the board’s decision.

Wright was hired as the principal of Arvada-Clearmont School in 2013. Her contract will expire June 30.