SCSD3: Issues with funding unique in small districts

SHERIDAN — As the smallest school district in the state, Sheridan County School District 3 has unique challenges.

The average school district in the state provides education for hundreds of students. SCSD3 has less than 100. While many districts have to bus their students a few minutes or a few miles from their schools, most of SCSD3’s students live farther away. The cost-per-student ratio at Arvada-Clearmont is one of the highest in the state.

SCSD3 Superintendent Charles Auzqui said that as legislators begin making cuts to the state’s budget in the upcoming legislative session, they need to keep in mind how it will impact small districts.

Wyoming school districts continue to be funded by the Average Daily Membership Model, which bases a district’s funding on school enrollment.

In 2015, Auzqui submitted a report to the Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration detailing the challenges small school district’s face. Those challenges include a lack of large economies nearby; lack of staffing numbers to align with state standards curriculum in a timely fashion; finding teachers with dual certifications; and enrollment fluctuation.

Even when enrollment is down, the school’s costs stay the same. Enrollment fluctuation can sometimes result in a lack of funds for supplies and staff salaries, professional development and fixed expenses, Auzqui said.

Perhaps the largest challenge is that state and federal requirements remain the same for all districts in Wyoming; students and teachers still have to maintain test scores and teach state-mandated curriculum.

“Just because we are a smaller school does not mean we shouldn’t be able to provide just as good of an education for our students,” Auzqui said.

The current ADM model is still better than one of the alternatives proposed by the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee. Earlier this month, the JEC proposed changing the formula to an evidenced-based model, which would have reduced funding for Arvada-Clearmont schools nearly 20 percent. The proposal did not move forward.

To combat these problems, Auzqui and other small school districts across the state banded together. Auzqui formed the Small School District Coalition and works closely with other small districts in Dubois, Worland and Meeteetse. That committee continues to meet with legislators and brainstorm ideas on ways to help districts with fewer students.

Tuesday, the Subcommittee on Education Deficit Reduction Options released a white paper detailing proposals for cuts to school districts. Among those were school district consolidation, cuts to programs and an additional 0.6 percent cut to overall school budgets.

With only 27 employees on its staff, 16 of which are lead classroom teachers, proposals like those in the white paper have the SCSD3 superintendent concerned.

“Because we have such a small crew, when we have to make a cut to personnel, we have to cut an entire program,” Auzqui said.

Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, said as legislators move forward with addressing budget cuts, local representatives must keep small school districts in mind.

“We have to maintain communication with those district leaders,” Kinner said.

Auzqui has been pleased with the response from local legislators.

“I am really appreciative of our local state leaders who are open to communication and understanding of what we have going on in our school district,” Auzqui said.