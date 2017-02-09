SCSD3 in holding pattern pending resolution of education bills

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 3 Superintendent Charles Auzqui said his district’s budgeting process remains in limbo while legislators work out the kinks on education budget bills.

Two bills continue to gain steam during the current legislative session.

The House passed House Bill 236 Tuesday and it was sent to the Senate. The bill includes tax increases, reduction in professional development days for teachers and other cuts.

Passed by a vote of 27-3, the Senate moved Senate File 165 to the House on Wednesday. The bill proposes 2.5 percent and 5 percent reductions in block fund grant funding to school districts in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years, respectively.

Both HB236 and SF165 propose freezing transportation and special education funding, as well.

While Auzqui said that frequent amendments make it difficult to comment specifically on the merits of an individual bill, he said he remains in favor of a revenue component.

“There is absolutely no way that we are going to make the deficit go away by just cutting school districts,” Auzqui said. “There is going to have to be an increase in revenue and there is going to have to be a fair way of reducing budgets for school districts.”

However, the revenue piece is a concern for Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan. As a member of the Joint Education Committee, he said he is nervous as to how an increase in sales taxes would affect HB236’s chances when received by the Senate.

“Some (in the Senate) are skeptical of the revenue piece,” Kinner said. “Even some of the leadership over in the Senate said they don’t think it’s time to increase taxes.”

Under current HB236, funds would be transferred from the rainy day account to the school program foundation account annually until the rainy day account dips below $500 million. Only at that time would the 0.5 percent statewide sales tax increase go into effect.

While legislators continue to hash out the bills, at Wednesday night’s SCSD3 board meeting, the board suspended a policy that directs it to inform staff members of their retention status by the conclusion of the district’s February meeting.

That deadline moved to the April 12 meeting in order to allow time for the district to review its finances.

The state deadline to offer contracts is April 15.

“We are taking this very serious,” Auzqui said. “The time frame that once this legislative session is over is very short for districts to make a true determination with what they have to do. That’s even harder for small school districts, because we are already at a skeletal crew.”

Wyoming statutes require a preliminary budget to be presented by a district’s respective board by the May board meeting.