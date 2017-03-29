SCSD3 community members to present petition

CLEARMONT — Sheridan County School District 3 parents, community members and other stakeholders have initiated an effort to keep the longtime principal at the Arvada-Clearmont School on staff.

Community members will submit a petition to the SCSD3 school board at its Wednesday special meeting.

The petition, launched by community stakeholders, requests that the board rescind its March 15 decision to not renew Christy Wright’s contract as principal for the 2017-18 school year. Superintendent Charles Auzqui’s made the recommendation to the board to let the contract end.

The board cited personnel issues for its decision, but did not provide any details.

A statement sent to The Sheridan Press by those filing the petition states that the reason given by the board does not warrant the action it has taken.

“We believe that Principal Christy Wright’s value to the school and community is such that both will prosper in her presence, but suffer in her absence,” the statement reads. “We believe that she plays a key part in retaining and inspiring motivated and dynamic staff, ultimately elevating the value of education offered at Arvada-Clearmont Schools.”

Misty Stoll, one of the organizers behind the petition, said several community members plan to be in attendance during the meeting to advocate for Wright.

The SCSD3 board meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Clearmont Elementary School multi-purpose room.