SCSD3 board votes to allow AC principal’s contract to expire

CLEARMONT — The Sheridan County School District 3 board of trustees voted unanimously Wednesday evening to approve Superintendent Charles Auzqui’s recommendation that Arvada-Clearmont school principal Christy Wright’s contract to be allowed to expire at the end of the year, and that a new contract would not be issued for the coming year.

The board made the decision after a two-and-a-half hour long executive session when community members, parents, teachers and students voiced their opinions on the matter.

The board cited personnel reasons for its decision.

Several community members and parents voiced opposition toward the board’s action at the meeting.

Wright’s contract expires June 30.

Wright was hired as the principal of Arvada-Clearmont school in 2013.

