SCSD3 board denies petition

CLEARMONT — The Sheridan County School District 3 board stood behind its decision to not renew Arvada-Clearmont principal Christy Wright’s contract.

More than 50 community members, students, teachers and stakeholders showed up to the Wednesday meeting held at the Arvada-Clearmont school multipurpose room in Clearmont.

Prior to the decision, students and community members spoke both for and against the board’s original March 15 decision to decline Wright’s contract renewal.

The petition received approximately 160 signatures from supporters, according to Wade Betz, a Clearmont resident and one of the organizers of the petition.

