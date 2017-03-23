SCSD2 uses incentives to boost attendance

SHERIDAN — While it may seem like a simple concept, making sure students show up to class can be challenging for local schools.

Sheridan County School District 2 schools have started a cultural shift in maintaining attendance — providing incentives for students instead of only punitive measures to minimize excessive absences.

Through a program called Next Level, the district has enhanced its efforts in recent years to increase graduation rates, attendance and overall student success. Since the program launched, school officials have been encouraged to develop ways to reduce chronic absences.

Kevin Charlson, a counselor at Woodland Park Elementary School, along with principal Paige Sanders, said they developed a culture in which students value coming to school by changing the way students view attendance. The shift included implementing awards, competition and games. So far, they said, the shift has worked.

In February of the 2015-16 school year, 20.1 percent of the student population had seven or more absences; 6.5 percent had 10 or more and 3.9 percent of students had 12 or more absences.

This school year, officials said the numbers for February dropped to 16.7, 4.1 and 1.7 percent of the student population, respectively.

“It’s absolutely working,” Charlson said.

School officials began the process by educating students and parents about the importance of coming to school and then implemented various strategies to keep school attendance a priority for students.

At Woodland Park, every class has a purple laminated logo of a Wrangler (the school’s mascot) in the room, and every day that every student in that class is in attendance, the class earns a letter. Once a classroom spells out the word “Wrangler,” the class earns a reward.

Grade levels also compete against each other.

The grade level that has the highest attendance gets to spin a wheel to earn prizes such as a popcorn party or lunch with the principal. The school also conducts bimonthly assemblies recognizing the classes with the best attendance.

These programs create a level of competition, while throwing in a little fun. Charlson said students hold each other more accountable and individuals feel more inclined to show up to school to support their peers.

“We still continue to communicate with the parents, but we just needed something more — something tangible for the kids, and for them to be held accountable, as well,” Charlson said.

The school used the Positive Behavior Interventions and Support model to develop its approach, a concept that includes proactive strategies for defining, teaching and supporting appropriate student behaviors to create positive school environments, according to the PBIS website.

“Our philosophy on positive behavior and interventions and support — that really lends itself to taking the positive approach as opposed to the negative one,” Sanders said. “So we are constantly looking at what can we do to create a positive umbrella under the PBIS model, versus saying, ‘You are in trouble for this,’ or, ‘You are in trouble for that.’”

Charlson noted that the habits that are formed in elementary school concerning attendance carry on and follow students into high school.

Other schools within the district, at the elementary and secondary level, have implemented incentive programs, as well.

At Sheridan Junior High School, counselors identify students who have excessive absences. At the beginning of the year, teachers and counselors meet with those students and their families to establish attendance goals. Individual goals are determined both on a long-term and short-term basis.

Councilors then keep in touch with students and track their progress. If the student meets his or her goals, prizes are earned.

While students can engaged through incentives, SCSD2 assistant superintendent Mitch Craft said that these programs increase awareness, too.

“A lot of the things we’ve learned is that when kids start tracking their own data, whether that be learning data or attendance data, it has a significant impact on their performance,” Craft said.

At the high school level, missing out on a class means more than just missing a lesson — it can cost a student his or her chance of graduating. That’s why Sheridan High School officials are looking at programs similar to those used at SJHS.

According to assistant principal Cindy Dahl, the school plans to launch its own incentive program this spring. All students, regardless of attendance rates, will be able to participate in the program. She said the prizes won’t be big, but should be enough to bring awareness to attendance issues.

“I don’t know exactly what kind of effect that will have on our kids, but I am hopeful that it will help those kids who have good attendance make sure they are here every day, and also trying to get those other kids to show up to school, as well,” Dahl said.

Flood Marketing, under the direction of Josh Law, has worked alongside SCSD2 with the Next Level program. After discussions with students and educators, Law started work on an app called “Stay Classy,” which would promote consistent attendance from students. If a student attends school 10 days in a row, they receive a ticket through the app. If a student attends 20 days in a row, he or she receives another ticket. After 30 days, students earn three tickets. The tickets can then be turned in for prizes.

Law is working with a business partner to launch the product. The app is still in the preliminary stage, but once it’s developed, Law said it has the potential to be utilized by schools across the country.

“From an economic driver, there is a lot of interesting aspects,” Law said of the app. “Schools have a vested interest in kids showing up for learning, for graduation and so forth. When a kid drops out, it costs public schools a lot of dollars. Because of that, they are willing to spend money and time and energy on keeping kids from dropping out, because it really impacts their bottom line.”

School officials said because the prizes will be fairly small, the incentive programs aren’t expected to cost a lot of money, and they hope to partner with businesses to provide prizes in the future. Exact figures for how much money SCSD2 plans to spend on the programs were not immediately available.