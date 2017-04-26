SCSD2 unlikely to consider legal resolution

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 officials said a legal resolution that’s gained momentum among school districts across the state will likely not be considered by the district’s board of trustees.

The resolution, launched by Campbell County School District 1 in March, authorizes school districts to take legal action against the state to ensure education funding complies with the Wyoming Constitution.

Several school districts in Wyoming, including Sheridan County School District 1, approved the resolution. Sheridan County School District 3 reviewed the resolution, but did not take action on it at its April 12 meeting.

The resolution is not an official declaration of a lawsuit against the state nor does it guarantee a lawsuit will take place, but it allows the district to pursue legal action if it chooses.

“I think every district has its own decisions to make regarding its own budget decisions, so I can’t speak to what other districts have in terms of their own finances,” Superintendent Craig Dougherty said. “In relation to us, I don’t foresee currently that we would do that resolution.”

Board chair Ann Perkins agreed, adding the resolution has not been discussed by the board or administrators. Instead, Perkins said officials plan to work alongside legislators as the state goes through the budgeting process.

“We are really hopeful that that process will be a positive one,” Perkins said.

The board will send SCSD2 Business Manager Roxi Taft to all state recalibration meetings to prepare for any changes that may come its way.

SCSD2 will take a 3.6 percent cut, or a $1.44 million reduction in its budget, in the upcoming fiscal year, which will likely lead to some tough decisions for the board and its administrators. Perkins said moving forward, the board will look to use its funds as efficiently and effectively as possible.

“Student learning is obviously our number one objective,” Perkins said. “We are looking in every nook and cranny for where we can save money.”

Dougherty added that the district needs to continue its high performance despite budget cuts. That includes attempting to save programs that directly impact students and teachers.

“We are reaching to every kid and making sure they are really productive members of society, and that they could add positive economics our state,” Dougherty said.

The next SCSD2 board meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on May 8 at the SCSD2 district office board room.