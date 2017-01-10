SCSD2 teachers speak against reduction in force policy

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County School District 2 board of trustees tabled a policy that would alter the criteria by which staff reductions would take place.

In the event of a reduction in force of professional staff, the current policy puts length of service in the district as the first priority for retaining teachers. Behind it is job performance, versatility (a teacher’s ability to teach more than one subject) and the superintendent’s discretion.

Brian Rizer, English teacher at Sheridan High School, was one of the educators who addressed the board regarding the new policy on Monday. He said he believes that the new policy should place job performance as the top priority.

“We as a staff believe that performance is a good criteria to have, first and foremost,” Rizer said.

Rizer added that seniority and years of service should not be the top criteria like in the current policy, but should still be considered when making these decisions.

Others, like Sheridan Junior High School teacher Jim Doolin, agreed with Rizer, saying that the priority should be on performance because he believes it’s best for students.

Dan Frazer, the technology systems administrator at SCSD2, said he was pleased that the board tabled the policy, calling it “a poor policy” due to its discretionary nature.

“Even when the policy advisory group from the board reexamined the policy to include performance, I was very pleased with that,” Frazer said. “But the wording that led to that was pretty much ‘we may use that, but we may not.’”

Board of Trustees Chair Ann Perkins said the board elected to examine the policy after hearing of budget cuts considered by the Wyoming Legislature.

No cuts have been announced or implemented, but Perkins said they could be necessary as soon as the spring.

Rizer said staff will continue to work with the board on the issue, and noted his hopes that the board and administrators continue to be receptive of educators’ opinions.

Perkins said that she expects the policy to be revisited at the next board meeting in February.

In other news:

• Football coach Jeff Mowry was recognized as Wyoming’s assistant coach of the year, and head football coach and SHS activities director Don Julian was recognized as the state’s Activities Director and Head Coach of the year.

• Woodland Park Elementary received a grant worth $25,000 from the Phillips 66 Foundation.