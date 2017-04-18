SCSD2 teacher, administrator explain differences between kindergartens

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 officials have started the process of placing incoming students in appropriate classroom settings for the next school year.

While most students will attend regular kindergarten classes, others will be recommended to attend classic kindergarten, which allows students an extra year of learning to enhance academic, social and emotional growth.

How do SCSD2 educators select who goes where?

All incoming kindergarten students undergo a screening prior to their first year in the district. During those screenings, which are conducted at the schools the children will attend for the 2017-18 school year, educators test students academically, socially and emotionally.

If recommended, a second screening is sometimes conducted.

Once educators complete the screenings, the district recommends an appropriate kindergarten setting. If a student finishes classic kindergarten, he or she will move on to regular kindergarten the next year.

“Essentially, (classic kindergarten) is an opportunity to provide children with the gift of time where they may not be academically, socially or emotionally ready for the rigors expected in regular kindergarten,” SCSD2 Assistant Superintendent Scott Stults said.

The 2017-18 school year will be the 16th year that the district has provided the option of classic kindergarten.

Classic kindergarten is housed at Highland Park, Sagebrush and Woodland Park elementary schools. If a student lives outside of those schools’ boundaries, transportation is still provided to those students.

According to Sagebrush Elementary School classic kindergarten teacher Angie Hulbert, a classic kindergarten classroom looks similar to a regular kindergarten classroom, but she said her room has a “more relaxed” environment. Children also have the opportunity to participate in speech and occupational therapy services.

“We go to where the kids are and what they need,” Hulbert said. “It’s not necessarily easier.”

Once a student starts in classic kindergarten, it doesn’t mean he or she will stay there. If excelling in that environment, the student may move to regular kindergarten during the year.

Ultimately, it is up to parents whether they allow their child to attend classic kindergarten or regular kindergarten.

“I tell them, ‘You are your child’s first teacher,’” Stults said.

“If they feel as parents that regular kindergarten is the best choice or classic is the best choice, we fully support that,” Stults added.

He estimated that the vast majority of parents (around 90 percent) go along with the recommendation from school district staff, and many parents even request that their students go to classic kindergarten rather than regular kindergarten.

However, many parents are skeptical of what classic kindergarten means for their child.

“I know some feel like their child is being retained if their child is being placed in classic, but it is absolutely not that,” Slults said.

“It is not a direct reflection on poor parenting, it is not a direct influence on providing their child the type of academic rigors or exposure that perhaps they need to be … it’s not a reflection on them as a parent,” he continued. “They should not take it personally.”

Both Hulbert and Stults said the response from parents whose students attended a classic kindergarten classroom has been overwhelmingly positive. After a year of classic kindergarten, they say students are more prepared to tackle school.

“I think the most important thing for parents to remember is that this is a positive environment — this isn’t a punishment,” Hulbert said.