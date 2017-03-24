SCSD2 superintendent, teachers top local districts’ salaries

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 teachers will earn more money on average this year than teachers in other county districts.

Recently released figures from school districts indicate that SCSD2 counselors, elementary, secondary, extracurricular and special education teachers will make an average of $59,273 during the 2016-17 school year.

This is only slightly less than last year’s totals when The Sheridan Press calculated that SCSD2 staff earned $59,542 in 2015-16.

“We decided that if we wanted to institute a higher degree of accountability in our teachers, we had to ratchet up teacher salaries,” said SCSD2 Superintendent Craig Dougherty.

This year’s figures for SCSD2 once again leads Sheridan County School District 1 teachers, who earn an average of $53,686 and Sheridan County School District 3 teachers who earn an average of $51,357.

SCSD1 average teacher salary increased by only a few hundred dollars from the previous year, while SCSD3’s small teaching staff caused the average salary to drop by more than $4,000 from last year.

SCSD2 remains on the higher end of teacher salaries in the state. According to the National Education Association, the average salary for a classroom teacher was $57,761 during the 2015-16 school year.

The highest paid teachers in the state are in Teton County School District 1 in Jackson. Because of the location’s high cost of living, teachers there earned an average of $62,198.51 during the 2015-16 school year.

However, Dougherty said he aims to ensure that his district’s teachers remain at the top of the state in compensation.

Certified teachers districts’ salary schedules are determined by respective boards, and include horizontal and vertical movements to increase salary. Vertical movements can be triggered by annual raises while a teacher can move horizontally on the pay scale with educational advancement.

The boards must agree to vertical and horizontal movements on the scale.

A new teacher with no experience or additional educational advancement at SCSD1 and SCSD3 starts off with an annual salary of $41,000. SCSD2 teachers with the same qualifications start off at $46,200.

SCSD2 teachers can make up to $78,855 annually with a large number of credits and experience, while SCSD1 teachers can earn up to $73,200 and SCSD3 up to $65,600.

Seven teachers at SCSD2 make the maximum certified staff salaries, while no teachers at SCSD1 or SCSD3 make the maximum certified staff salary for their respective districts.

Teachers are held to a strict salary schedule, but central office staff and classified staff are determined by market value. School psychologists operate on a different salary schedule, as well.

According to SCSD1 business manager Jeremy Smith, the district administrators’ and principals’ salaries are formulated on a set schedule that is based on the teacher salary schedule.

Principals and assistant principals at SCSD2 make an average of $94,295, while that figure is $87,889 in SCSD1 and the only principal at SCSD3 makes $85,050.

The superintendents’ salaries are determined by the boards annually and are the only positions that are independent of the teacher or support staff schedules.

Dougherty is the highest paid superintendent in the county. He’ll earn $198,000 during the 2016-17 school year, followed by SCSD1 Superintendent Marty Kobza at $133,667 and Charles Auzqui at $109,558.

Auzqui was the only superintendent whose salary increased, from $106,886, during the 2015-16 school year.

While local teacher salaries remain high compared to the rest of the region, some districts have a tough road ahead to maintain those salary levels.

A $34 million reduction to the state’s education budget will reduce funding at districts significantly over the next year.

With budget cuts looming, SCSD2 board chair Ann Perkins said her board will hopefully be able to avoid salary freezes or cuts. She said the board discussed salaries at the board retreat, but have yet to come to a conclusion concerning their future.

“Our teachers work extremely hard, and they earn every penny,” Perkins said. “We want to compensate them for their work.”

Gary Reynolds, board chair at SCSD1, said teachers have not received an increase in salary for five years. The board and administrators met with educators concerning health insurance compensation, and will look to increase their coverage through that avenue if possible.

“They are so deserving (of salary increases) that it’s really unfortunate that we continue to have our budget reduced every year,” Reynolds said.