SCSD2 students participate in orchestra festival

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County School District 2 orchestra department hosted its annual festival on March 22-23.

The adjudicators were Mary LaMonaca and Mary McColough. Both teach strings in Billings, Montana, and perform professionally.

The following students received superior ratings in the violin category: Kaitlin Shaw, Pippin Robison, Cameron Steidly, Behley Malkuch, Grace Gustafson, Leah Bouley, Hannah Mowry, Creighton Beach, Bae-John Heyneman, Eliza Wilson, Rowan Kelly, Kenneth Grant, Zach Gale, Zoe Robison, Isabelle Cruz, Piper Carroll, Collin Dixon, Helen Burch, Jonathan Briggs, Abagail Chavez, Cody Stults, Ben Romanjenko, Olivia Chase, Toby Jacobs, Jack LaRosa, John Lenzi, Ally Baxter, Grace Harper, Piper O’Dell, Aria Heyneman, Dolce Carroll, Bell Turk, Addy Bolton, Emma Katschke, Carter Steidly, Sebastian Kuchma, Charles Koval, Kaitlyn Andersen, Medora Perkins, Jacob Smith and Cameron Sanburn.

The following students received excellent ratings in the violin category: Zach Gale, Riis Card, Megan Price, Amaya Cook, Emily Anderson, Madison Smith, DayAnna Godwin, Sarah Bicocchi, Garrett Perkins, Taylin Maxwell, Samantha Taylor, Megan Buchanan, Emerson Fuhrman and Kavan Bede.

The following students received superior ratings in the viola category: Ashley Thompson, Mya Bitanga, Kelly Buchanan, Claire Schnatterbeck, Pyper Tiffany, Sydney Black, Isabel Cleland and Luke Lawson.

The following students received excellent ratings in the viola category: Carlos Hernandez, Samantha Lamb and Mary Slaughter.

The following students received superior ratings in the cello category: Michael Shaw, Lincoln Carroll, Evan Staben, Tommy Clift, Piper Lieneman, Lainey Konetzki, Jack McTiernan, Drake Fisgus, Annabelle Davis, Catherine Kuehl and Jackson Dahl.

The following students received excellent ratings in the cello category: Jamie Schlegel, Ava Johannesmeyer, Patrik Kuehl, Kait Oakes, Jenna Sweeny, Abigail Newton, Robby Miller and Joe Dillon.

The following students received superior ratings in the string bass category: Sid Carroll, Will Craft and Nick Gale.

The Sheridan High School Orchestra, the Baroque Orchestra and the Sheridan High School Symphony Orchestra all received superior ratings in the large ensemble category.