SCSD2 officials discuss legislative impacts, Project Lead the Way

SHERIDAN — While the Wyoming Legislature made significant cuts to the education budget during its session, school officials said most of the other educational bills will have little impact on Sheridan County School District 2 operations.

“Other than (House Bill) 236, most of these bills won’t have a huge affect on how we operate as a district,” SCSD2 Assistant Superintendent Mitch Craft said.

HB236 cuts state education funding by $34 million. SCSD2 is expected to have its funding reduced by 3.6 percent, or a $1.44 million.

One bill that might have a future impact is House Bill 76. The bill requires the State Board of Education, through the Wyoming Department of Education, to evaluate and review existing social studies content and performance standards to ensure the cultural heritage, history and contemporary contributions of American Indians are addressed in the standards.

Other bills relate to student data privacy and modifications to the Hathaway Scholarship Success Curriculum requirements, which require slight adjustments.

Superintendent Craig Dougherty noted that a bill that would have impacted the school district was House Bill 137, which would have allowed a person with a valid concealed weapon permit to carry a concealed weapon at government meetings conducted on public property.

While it passed in the House and Senate, Gov. Matt Mead vetoed the bill.

“I understand the anxiety that people have when you have school shootings — it creates an anxiety about keeping our kids safe,” Dougherty said. “But there is a lot of things we do to protect our kids. We work extensively with our law enforcement on how we protect our kids, and we make sure that we have the safest buildings in the county.”

Project Lead the Way

School officials heard reports from staff concerning technology-related Project Lead the Way at Saturday’s meeting.

Launched as a pilot program this year, the program incorporates more computer science into the school’s curriculum.

“It was definitely a rigorous curriculum, and we did see some things that we wanted to modify,” Dougherty said. “But we have extremely strong numbers all the way through K-12. … It’s the most progressive curriculum in the state, and we feel like its moving in the right direction.”

Ann Perkins, SCSD2 board chair, said incorporating computer science is crucial.

“What we learned was that Project Lead the Way was a good place to start,” Perkins said. “Now, we are looking to grow our computer science program.”

District administrators listed technology incorporation as a crucial element of its statewide improvement plan. Action steps under that category include adopting computer programming standards, training all teachers to implement coding in the classroom and developing a teacher endorsement in computer programming.