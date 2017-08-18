SCSD2 lists old Highland Park school for sale

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County School District 2 board of trustees earlier this week approved a contract with ERA Carroll Realty Co. to sell the old Highland Park school.

The contract will last two years, from Aug. 15, 2017, to Aug. 15, 2019, unless canceled or terminated by mutual consent of the realty company and the school district.

The district will list the property for $825,000. The property includes the land and the building at 1301 Avon Ave.

The district will be responsible for a brokerage commission equal to 5.5 percent of the sum for which the property is sold.

Once the building is sold, the proceeds from the sale will go into funds that support major maintenance and capital construction within the Sheridan school district.