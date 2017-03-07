SCSD2 kindergarten registration numbers drop; board tables RIF policy

SHERIDAN — Kindergarten registration numbers for Sheridan County School District 2 dropped slightly, but still remain near previous years’ figures.

At the SCSD2 board meeting, assistant superintendent Scott Stults announced that 213 kindergarten students signed up to attend district schools over the past month.

District officials registered incoming kindergarten students at local schools from Feb. 8-10.

Previous years’ totals include 222 registrants for the 2016-17 school year, 231 for 2015-16, 238 for 2014-15 and 220 for 2013-14.

“You can see where the trends are,” Stults said. “We’ve gone down the last couple of years.”

But the number of students registering for classes will likely rise, according to Stults. An estimated 40 students typically sign up for classes during the summer, and officials hope this year will follow that trend.

Those who took their children to the registration were provided dates for kindergarten screenings. Officials plan to host the screenings once again at the school the future student will attend. Screenings provide valuable cognitive, physical and emotional evaluations for incoming students.

Later in the meeting, the board tabled revisions to the reduction in force policy until its next meeting.

Due to the unforeseen circumstances, Trustee Terry Burgess was not present at Monday night’s meeting, which led to the board’s decision to bump the second reading of the policy to the April meeting.

“This is an important enough issue where we need to have everyone here,” Trustee Tony Wendtland said.

Discussions resulted in some language, which states that anyone who has been laid off can reapply in the district, to be struck from the policy, as officials determined it was not necessary.

The second reading of the policy states that “student learning needs” will be the criteria for the superintendent to consider in the event of a RIF. Also included is teacher performance, teacher ability and competence and written evaluations.

Many staff members have voiced strong opinions for and against the new policy in past meetings. Board Chair Ann Perkins said at the February meeting that no RIF at the district was imminent, but the board wanted the policy to be addressed given future budget cuts to schools.

In other business, Superintendent Craig Dougherty gave board members an update on the legislative session. He applauded local legislators’ efforts on the education budget, and noted that the district has “a lot of work ahead of it” when tackling its upcoming budget. Budget work sessions will be held at later dates.