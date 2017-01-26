SCSD2 graduation rates increase for third-straight year

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 administrators and community members met Wednesday to discuss the 2017 Next Level program’s report card, and administrators said graduation rates increased for the third year in a row thanks to the program aimed at student achievement.

Next Level is a collaboration between SCSD2 schools and the Sheridan community to ensure that students succeed, earn high school diplomas and thrive beyond high school.

In 2016, Sheridan High School boasted an 89.4 percent four-year graduation rate (up from 87 percent in 2015), Ft. Mackenzie High School had a 60 percent graduation rate (from 57.1 percent), and the district as a whole had an 87.1 percent graduation rate (from 85.4 percent).

SCSD2 ranked 20th in terms of graduation rates compared to other districts in the state; Sheridan High School had the second-highest graduation rate of all 4A high schools. The state average for all school districts is 80 percent.

Mitch Craft, assistant superintendent at SCSD2, said he was pleased to see the district performing well.

“(The graduation rate numbers) are really where the rubber meets the road,” Craft said. “We really want all of our kids to earn high school diplomas, and we are really making significant progress toward that.”

Officials say that a program within Next Level, Success Academy, played a major part in the increased graduation rate. The new approach to graduation allows students to retake the credits they’ve missed as opposed to having to retake an entire course.

SHS graduation coach Curt Mayer said that students actually learn more and that students are more likely to finish those credits through Success Academy.

Craft said the district’s goal should be to continue to ensure all students have 16 credits before they enter their final year of high school. That way, students have to take a full load of six classes and only one credit recovery course per semester.

“We are really starting to hit those students hard,” Mayer said. “We have weekly grade checks on them; we constantly check in on them; we tell them to get their stuff turned in; and we are working with them multiple times a day if need be.”

Mayer said currently, only one junior at SHS may not make the 16-credit goal by senior year but is hopeful that through summer school and Success Academy, the student will exceed the threshold.

The district set a goal to hit the 90 percent graduation rate mark — or higher — by next year.