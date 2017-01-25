SCSD2 dual and concurrent enrollment increases

SHERIDAN — A plethora of students at Sheridan County School District 2 chose to further their college education while still finishing high school.

Sheridan College Director of Dual Credit Programs Cody Ball told the SCSD2 board and administrators that this past fall, 296 students from Sheridan High School and Ft. Mackenzie were enrolled in 1,131 concurrent-enrollment credits, and 20 SHS and FMHS students enrolled in 107 credits through dual enrollment.

Concurrent enrollment is defined as classes that earn high school and college credits but are taught by high school personnel at the high school. Conversely, dual-enrollment classes are classes that earn high school and college credits, taught by college personnel at the college or online.

“We feel like it’s a really good opportunity to have one foot in high school and one foot in college,” SCSD2 Assistant Superintendent Mitch Craft said.

For concurrent enrollment, the class with the largest gains was English 1010. This class had 46 students in fall 2015 and 50 in spring semester 2016. This year, 67 students were enrolled in the class in fall, and Ball expects about the same enrollment in the spring semester.

There are 12 sections of concurrent enrollment classes that will be registered as spring 2017 courses, so Ball said overall numbers in the concurrent enrollment courses will be increasing.

Many dual-enrollment students took advantage of high-level courses not offered by their respective high school, such as Calculus I and Calculus II.

“We had a college instructor offer a 7 a.m. Calculus II course so that high school students would be able to continue taking math courses, as they had already completed Calculus I or AP Calculus as juniors,” Ball said about the classes. “Many of these students have continued into another 7 a.m. class for the spring semester — Calculus III.”

Craft said he’s pleased with the cooperation between Sheridan College and SCSD2. The two districts’ board members meet on an annual basis, with Monday’s gathering serving one of those meetings.

He added that he hopes to see enrollment in dual- and concurrent-enrollment courses increase in the future.

“Through their program offerings, (Sheridan College) does a good job filling in the gaps of what we can’t do as a K-12 institution,” Craft said. “Our partnership is strong, and our enrollment in these programs are strong.”