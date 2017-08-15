SCSD2 approves contract for PLC Live

SHERIDAN — While state officials continue to debate ways to cover a large education funding deficit, Sheridan County School District 2 board members approved a contract Monday that could bring revenue into the district.

The contract with Dr. Casey Reason, SCSD2 and the University of Findlay centers on a program called PLC Live.

PLC Live is an online resource that allows students and educators to gain knowledge and experience with professional learning communities.

Mitch Craft, SCSD2 assistant superintendent for curriculum and assessment, said during Monday’s school board meeting that Sheridan has been successful in implementing the PLC model and the partnership allows the district to share its knowledge with educators across the nation.

“Mr. (Craig) Dougherty has a lot of education vision and wants to make sure the work we’re doing here isn’t isolated to our community,” Craft said.

Woodland Park Elementary principal Paige Sanders gave a short presentation on the PLC Live program, showing an example of videos that will be available to those who sign up for the program.

Sanders called the partnership “state-of-the-art digital professional development.”

Craft said the partnership works because Reason and Findlay University have the infrastructure to deliver the product nationwide while SCSD2 has the knowledge to share. He also noted that the program allows PLCs to become embedded and ongoing within SCSD2.

Under the contract approved Monday by the school board, profits generated from PLC Live will be shared among the three entities — Reason, SCSD2 and Findlay University. SCSD2 will receive 45 percent of the profits earned from professional development, while Reason will receive 45 percent and the university will receive 10 percent.

SCSD2 will also receive the first $4,800 in profits each year earned from graduate courses using PLC Live. After that, SCSD2 will receive 20 percent of the profits, Reason will receive 20 percent and the university will collect the rest.

In general, the contract requires SCSD2 to provide the university with instructional videos, practitioner interviews and other practical PLC application tools. At least two SCSD2 staff members with experience in implementing PLCs will also be required to assist the university in the development and ongoing implementation and facilitation of the online training program.

In other business, the school board discussed the district’s success in its Next Level program, reviewed student assessment scores and heard an update on the district’s summer school program.

The district expects to see results from statewide high school assessments Wednesday. The tests were administered to students in grades nine through 11. Ninth-graders and 10th-graders took the ACT Aspire test, while students in 11th grade took the ACT Plus Writing assessment.

According to a report from assistant superintendent Scott Stults, 272 students participated in the elementary school summer school programs. Nearly 70 participated in the program at the Sheridan Junior High School and the high school worked with 35 students over the summer.

SCSD2 Superintendent Craig Dougherty said the district is gearing up for the 2016-2017 school year, with new teachers starting this week and returning teachers beginning next week. The first day of school for SCSD is Aug. 29.