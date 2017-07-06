SCSD1 to discuss concealed-carry policy

RANCHESTER — Sheridan County School District 1 board members and school officials will take a close look at the district’s firearms policy at its upcoming board meeting.

During the June 20 board meeting, SCSD1 board members agreed to put the concealed-carry policy as a discussion item on the agenda for the July 19 meeting.

Following discussions with the district’s attorney, board members and school officials are expected to make a statement regarding their position on the matter.

“Really, our attorney is going to come in and talk about our options,” SCSD1 Superintendent Marty Kobza said.

Discussions stemmed from the passing of House Bill 194.

The bill provides districts the option to create policies that would allow teachers and faculty to wield firearms.

HB194 requires staff members who choose to carry to complete a certified concealed-carry training program.

Tracy Copenhaver, the legal counsel for the Wyoming School Boards Association, sent a memo to all districts asking boards to consider a sample policy if they elect to allow their staff to carry firearms in schools.

Under the sample policy, the superintendent, assistant superintendents, principals, assistant principals, teachers, guidance counselors, librarians, teacher’s aides (paraprofessionals), coaches, business managers, secretaries or administrative assistants, janitors and bus drivers may carry firearms.

Board members at Sheridan County School District 3 also examined the sample policy at their June board meeting, but the board did not take action on the matter. The topic has not been addressed in a Sheridan County School District 2 board meeting.

Rep. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, said districts examining whether staff members should wield firearms at schools is long overdue.

“I am glad to hear that school districts are considering the option of allowing trained staff the ability to protect themselves and our children,” Biteman said in an email to The Sheridan Press.

Biteman said gun-free zones are more aptly described as “victim disarmament zones” and have failed to protect innocent lives. He added gun-free zones have “proven time and again that when only bad guys have guns, bad things happen.”

SCSD1 currently has a policy in place that prohibits firearms and other weapons on its properties.

“What our attorneys have advised us is that if we don’t take any action, the status quo stays the same,” Kobza told the board at its June meeting. “Their recommendation is that unless you create a policy to allow it, that you don’t create a policy.”

Biteman hopes all districts in the state will consider allowing staff to carry concealed firearms.

“You cannot prevent every crime from taking place, but you can certainly add in the deterrent factor of meeting deadly force with deadly force,” Biteman said. “Adding the concealed carry and training option to the existing safety protocols will help the school districts fulfill their duty of keeping our children safe while in their care.”