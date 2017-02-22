SCSD1 superintendent talks legislation, cuts

RANCHESTER — With the final days of 2017 legislative session coming to a close, Sheridan County School District 1 officials remain worried with the state’s steps toward cutting education funding.

At its monthly meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Marty Kobza explained to trustees and audience members the cuts in House Bill 236 and Senate File 165 — two of the bills currently being examined by the legislature.

Kobza said he is currently in favor of HB236 due to its cuts being more education-friendly.

The House and the Senate currently remain at odds with each other over the two bills. The majority of the Senate remains opposed to tax increases, while HB236 implements a half-cent sales tax increase if savings in the rainy-day account dip below $500 million.

The 2017 session will end on March 3.