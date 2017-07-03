SCSD1 summer school moves to July, Aug.

RANCHESTER — Sheridan County School District 1 will take a new approach to its summer school programs this year. Superintendent Marty Kobza said the district will move its summer school programs to late July and August.

“I think the model itself has been proven to be effective after looking at the research and everything else,” Kobza said.

Using the “jump start” model, Kobza said he hopes it will lead to enhanced learning outcomes for students. District officials said it could allow students to get a running start into the school year, putting them at the same academic level as peers by the beginning of the school year.

SCSD1 previously conducted its summer school programs in June.

“The student might receive summer school in June, but then we might not be able to see them again for a month and a half,” Kobza said. “The gains they may have gained may be lost over that period of time.”

Thirty-eight students were invited to participate in summer school at Big Horn Elementary; approximately 48 students at Tongue River Elementary are expected to attend.

Summer school is not a requirement for those who were invited by the school district.

District high schools will continue holding credit recovery courses at the end of the year.

However, Kobza said neither Big Horn nor Tongue River high schools have any students who need the credit recovery program this year.

Summer school programs for elementary and middle school students target specific areas where students may struggle.

“Maybe there are some specific outcomes where they fell short on, where they still need to master,” Kobza said. “So it’s something very specific information they’ll be working on rather than something general. We’ll target specific gaps in their learning.”

The decision to shift summer school is also tied to funding. The Wyoming Legislature placed bridges funding, which are funds for schools to operate summer school and extended day programs, into the block grant fund.

This allowed SCSD1 to have more flexibility when bridges funding can be used.

“Summer school, like everyone else, had to take a trim,” Kobza said. “So we’ve done things a little differently.”

The later summer school program has been

in place at Sheridan County School District 2 for the past three years. Mitch Craft, SCSD2 assistant superintendent, said both teachers and principals in his district found moving summer school to the beginning of the school year beneficial for their students.

Both Tongue River and Big Horn elementary schools will hold other summer programs as well.

Tongue River Elementary will have an outdoor education course from July 31 to Aug. 3 along with a trip to ZooMontana in Billings, Montana, later in the month. Both trips are funded through private donations.

Kindercamp, a program that prepares students for kindergarten, will take place from July 31 to Aug. 2.