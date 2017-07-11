SCSD1, SCSD3 unlikely to send students to collaborative school next year

SHERIDAN — While all three Sheridan County school districts collaborated to form the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School, only Sheridan County School District 2 students will attend the school next year.

Sheridan County School District 1 and Sheridan County School District 3 officials said none of their students will likely attend the collaborative school in its inaugural year.

In 2015, Sheridan County school districts and Sheridan College gathered to develop the concept of a collaborative high school. The design team undertook the goal to develop a high school that crosses district and county lines to more efficiently and rapidly change outcomes for Wyoming’s at-risk students.

However, SCSD1 Superintendent Marty Kobza said its programs like The Bridge School, along with the district’s current dual and concurrent enrollment programs through Sheridan College, fulfill the district’s needs. Yet, Kobza said that does not mean his district will not utilize the collaborative school in the future.

“It’s different in nature than when it originally started — just with the fact that there was originally going to be a building,” Kobza said in reference to the collaborative school. “But I think that any time we can meet the needs of our students who may be outliers — those who are either in the high end of the spectrum or the low end of the spectrum — we will try to find a way to get those kids their education. But right now, I don’t see (the collaborative school) serving a significant role.”

Possible candidates for the school would be assessed by principals, counselors and other school administrators from the student’s respective district to determine if moving to the collaborative school model would be beneficial.

SCSD3 Superintendent Charles Auzqui said district officials have no plans to send any of the district’s students to the school either. However, Auzqui said if educators from his district believe any student would benefit from the collaborative school, SCSD3 officials would make the necessary arrangements.

Auzqui said he plans to continue to be involved with the development of the collaborative school.

“We wanted to be a part of this process so we can be involved with this school,” Auzqui said. “But as far as right now, with regards to our students being enrolled up there, there are no plans at this time.”

SCSD1 or SCSD3 have not put any funds toward the development of the collaborative school.

Mitch Craft, assistant superintendent at SCSD2, said SCSD1 and SCSD3 not enrolling students in the collaborative school during the first year of the program did not come as a surprise.

“The school is definitely in the early stage of formation,” Craft said. “There was not any plan or expectation that it would reach that multi-district point in the coming year.”

SCSD2 will move its alternative school to Sheridan College starting in the fall.

Moving the school to Sheridan College this year was partially spurred by facility needs, Craft said. The old Highland Park Elementary School building, where The Wright Place and Ft. Mackenzie High School were previously located, was decommissioned by the state earlier this year.

Ultimately, district officials hope to construct a building on the Sheridan College campus to house the collaborative school, however, SCSD2 officials are waiting on funding from the state to complete the project. In the meantime, the school will utilize Sheridan College classrooms and facilities.

About 50-60 students are expected to attend the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School in its first year, and another 20 Sheridan High School students will participate in a dual-enrollment program at Sheridan College.