SCSD1, SCSD2 excel in PAWS testing

SHERIDAN — The last year of the Proficiency Assessments for Wyoming Students proved to be a success for local school districts.

Sheridan County School District 1 and Sheridan County School District 2 scored above the state average in most areas in the 2016-17 PAWS test, according to recently-released results from the Wyoming Department of Education.

Sheridan County School District 3 was not included in the report due to concerns regarding student confidentiality. Because the district has so few students, releasing scores could make identifying the students the scores belong to easier.

“Wyoming schools have demonstrated a solid foundation of learning that we need to build on and continue to improve,” State Superintendent Jillian Balow said in a press release. “The growth that we saw in two of the three areas is a credit to a continued focus on high-quality teaching and student learning.

“Now each school will look carefully at this data to help set instructional goals for the upcoming year. I anticipate these goals will be ambitious with a continued focus on superb instruction and improved student outcomes,” she added.

SCSD1 had a high percentage of its students considered proficient or advanced compared to the state average in most areas. Exceptions included eighth-grade math (35.21 percent proficient or advanced at SCSD1 compared to 48.58 percent statewide), eighth-grade reading (50.7 percent compared to 53.85 percent) and eighth-grade science (45.07 percent compared to 45.31 percent).

Statewide, eighth-grade students had lower test scores than any other grade level.

SCSD2 exceeded the state average in every test category. Its highest scores as a district came in fourth-grade math where 85.32 percent of the district’s students were considered proficient or advanced.

“Once again, our teachers hit it out of the park in every area,” SCSD2 Superintendent Craig Dougherty said. “It shows that our parents have a great district to send their kids to,” he added.

SCSD2 improved its test scores from the previous year in four out of the 14 test areas and the areas where scores declined fell by approximately 6 percent or less. SCSD1 improved in five test areas.

Statewide, scores improved from the previous year in nine test areas.

Individual school highlights include Highland Park Elementary, which had 93.22 percent of its students considered proficient or advanced in fifth-grade math, and Sagebrush Elementary, which had 91.8 percent of its students considered proficient or advanced in the same test area.