SCSD1 plans for better performance

RANCHESTER — While Sheridan County School District 1 students received high test scores, administrators say their schools can do better.

Tuesday, principals from SCSD1 provided strategic updates to the board of trustees.

Mark Fritz, principal at Tongue River High School, said his building will focus on its culture and student vocabulary.

This decision is partially due to ACT scores. Tongue River High School students had a high composite score on the ACT test, but had their lowest scores on the reading section of the test.

Big Horn High School principal Ben Smith said the school took the ACT Aspire test, which provided the school with an informative baseline for its students. On that test, BHHS scored lowest on the math portion.

However, after conversations with his staff, Smith said the high school will continue to place its emphasis on reading.

“We want our students to understand reading strategies, and things that will help them overall,” Smith said. “We still have about 42 percent of our kids who are not at benchmark in the reading area, so that’s the biggest area for us to focus on.”

Richard Welch said Big Horn Middle School scores high in most areas. The principal at BHMS said its Proficiency Assessments for Wyoming Students composite test scores are above the state average. Math and reading scores for sixth-grade students improved for the last three years.

“We want to continue to keep the trend going up,” Welch said.

While PAWS scores on the math portion of the test indicate BHMS sits near the state average, Welch said he feels as if the school isn’t performing as well as it should. He said he would also like to see higher scores in reading, and plans to examine the school’s programs in that area.

Deb Hofmeier, principal at Tongue River Elementary School, said she chooses to look at the Measures of Academic Performance test instead of PAWS scores when evaluating school performance. This is because MAP provides the school with instant feedback, whereas PAWS results do not come in until months after students take the test.

Additionally, the school’s kindergarten scores declined. As a result, the school implemented the Children’s Progress Academic Achievement test for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students.

“Because of that, I think we are doing a lot better in shifting kids around,” Hofmeier said. “We are trying to teach as a team as opposed to having one teacher teaching all of their kindergärtners and first-graders in one group.”

The school board also approved the 2017-18 calendar. After receiving input from the public, the school board elected to give schools two weeks off for winter break, spanning from Dec. 22 to Jan. 8, 2017.

This would also mean that the school year begins sooner than in previous years. The schedule puts the first day of school for 2017 at Aug. 22, which is the third week in August.

The board added a teacher work day at the beginning of the spring semester while including an extra day at the end of the year.

The school calendar must include 148 student contact days.

In other business:

• Gary Reynolds took over as the board’s chairman, and Carol Garber stepped down from the chairman position to serve as vice chairman.

• The board held discussions on Tongue River High School moving to the 2A West Conference for basketball, volleyball and track beginning the 2018-19 school year. The board and staff members opposed the preliminary decision made by the Wyoming High School Athletic Association.