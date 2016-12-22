SCSD1 officials oppose conference realignment proposal

RANCHESTER — Tongue River High School may be heading west, and that bothers school officials.

TRHS principal Mark Fritz received an email from the Wyoming High School Activities Association earlier this month outlining preliminary conference realignment that places the Tongue River Eagles track, basketball and volleyball teams in the 2A Northwest Conference for the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 school years.

School and district administrators said changing conferences would not only cost the district more money, but could pose a safety hazard for students.

The conference change moves Tongue River out of the 2A Northeast Conference, currently comprised of Big Horn, Sundance, Upton and Moorcroft, and schedules conference games against Riverside, Greybull and Rocky Mountain.

WHSAA examines conferences every two years and divides schools based on annual daily membership totals. The proposed alignment would place 16 teams in each state classification for 2A, 3A and 4A, with four teams in each conference.

Thunder Basin High School in Gillette has plans to open next year, forcing the classifications to shift. In addition, growing enrollment at Lovell pushed the school to the 3A level.

“The philosophy behind this proposal is that this opens up for more regionalized scheduling, thus reducing travel and lost school time,” said Ron Laird, commissioner of the WHSAA in the email to Fritz. “As with current structure, this will help some and probably have a negative impact on others. However, overall we believe this would be better than what we are currently doing in these sports.”

2A Northwest games would lead to, in theory, shorter trips for Tongue River athletes. Away games to schools in that conference require an average 79 miles of over-the-road travel. On the other hand, away games to 2A Northeast Conference games average approximately 133.5 miles per trip.

Yet, school officials say there is one major obstacle in the way — an obstacle the reaches several thousand feet into the sky.

The shortest route to every game in the Northwest Conference would require Tongue River High School to travel on U.S. Highway 14, a road with steep grades and sharp, hair-pin turns on both sides of the pass. That road poses a risk not only for bus drivers, who have to be specially certified to drive that road according to Fritz, but to students.

“It really all comes down to a safety issue,” Fritz said. “We will have to take extra precautions if we have to go across (U.S. Highway 14).”

According to District 4 of the Wyoming Department of Transportation, there has been a significant increase in semi-truck crashes on that road. In 2015, WYDOT recorded 33 damage crashes, 13 serious crashes where a driver or passenger was injured and two fatalities. Most crashes take place on the descent off of the pass.

“We’ve seen a substantial spike in truck crashes in the past couple years,” said Jim Evensen, District 4 traffic engineer with WYDOT. “We used to have an average of three crashes per year, but for the past three years in a row, we’ve had five or more.”

While the drive may technically be closer in terms of distance, TRHS athletic director John Scott said that the school’s travel costs would likely increase because of the realignment.

When winter weather conditions prohibit travel across U.S. Highway 14, Scott said the school will have to foot the bill for hotel rooms for athletes and coaches, or travel south to Casper or Buffalo to get to Dayton.

In addition, for the past several years, district tournaments have been played in Riverton, a 200-mile drive, whereas regional tournaments alternate between schools in other conferences.

“Over there, everyone goes to Riverton year in and year out,” Scott said. “I think that is a real advantage for the schools that are (near Riverton) … When you come in as the new school, you are kind of at the mercy of those schools that have been there for a while.”

Scott added that Tongue River could be constantly bumped around conferences. Lovell has switched classifications several times recently, which traditionally bumps Tongue River around as well. This affects the Dayton school’s competitive nature, Scott said.

“You kind of lose that sense of belonging,” he said. “You always feel like the new kid on the block.”

Superintendent Marty Kobza and Sheridan County School District 1 Board of Trustees members voiced their concerns, as well. Kobza said while he understands the WHSAA needs to reduce transportation costs and that Tongue River High School is close in proximity to schools in the 2A Northwest Conference, he still opposes the changes WHSAA has proposed.

“It doesn’t make any sense,” SCSD1 Trustee Mary Schilling said. “So we don’t get to play Big Horn, a school that’s in our own district, but we have to travel across the mountains for a game? It just doesn’t make any sense.”

The decision to change conferences has not been made official. WHSAA staff will present the proposals to its board in January.