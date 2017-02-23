SCSD1 officials argue against Senate’s cuts

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 1 officials said that the Senate has been less than responsive to the district’s best interests during the 2017 Legislative Session.

SCSD1 board chair Gary Reynolds and SCSD1 Superintendent Marty Kobza said that while the House has worked alongside school districts across the state in response to the state’s massive education budget shortfall, the Senate’s policy of large cuts to schools and no tax increases will be damaging.

“The House has been much more responsive to the needs of school districts across the state,” Reynolds said. “We certainly hope the House prevails … The Senate seems to be less concerned about the people issues with education.”

Earlier this week, the Senate Education Committee moved to strike a key component of House Bill 236, which proposes a 0.5 percent sales tax increase if the rainy day fund dips below $500 million.

Other amendments to the bill increased proposed cuts to approximately $30 million.

Kobza believes the larger the cuts, the more detrimental it will be on schools.

“We need revenue,” Kobza said. “A one-cent sales tax would raise about $170 million a year in Wyoming — and remember that tourists would contribute to that. We need to look at other innovative ideas, like lodging tax.”

In previous interviews with The Sheridan Press, Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, said that it’s too early to consider tax increases, while Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, claims the 0.5 percent sales tax increase in HB236 serves as an insurance policy in the event of a worst-case scenario.

In his superintendent’s report to the board, Kobza argued for HB236 over Senate File 165. SF165 proposes nearly $91 million in education cuts.

The cuts would directly impact education in the district, Kobza said. A cut of that magnitude would result in approximately a $1 million reduction in funds for SCSD1.

If SF165 goes through, an estimated number of 10 teachers could be cut as a result. If HB236 passes, it would result in a cut of $300,000 from its budget, or a possible reduction of 4-5 teachers.

Currently, the district employs 91 teachers.

“When you start thinking in terms of the kind of impact these cuts have, it’s huge,” Kobza said.

Both the Senate and the House continue the battle in the legislature, which could end up with a positive result for the district. If the legislature cannot come to an agreement on a budget bill by Friday, the current 1.4 percent cut would go into effect.

The cut would have little impact on SCSD1, as Annual Daily Membership in the district (which is tied with the current funding model) has increased over the past year.

SCSD1 Business Manager Jeremy Smith, along with district officials across the state, traveled to Cheyenne this week to plead the district’s case for less cuts and more revenue.

The 2017 Legislative General Session adjourns on March 3 at midnight.