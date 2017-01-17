SCSD1 to make security improvements to buildings

BIG HORN — Sheridan County School District 1 officials will look to heighten security at several of their schools.

At the Tuesday SCSD1 board of trustees meeting, district business manager Jeremy Smith announced the district will begin their safety and security upgrades project.

The project will utilize a mix of major maintenance funding and safety/security grant funding to improve security at school entrances.

Security features include implementing AI Phone intercom systems near the entrance and placing impact resistant glass film on windows.

These security features have been implemented at Tongue River Elementary and Tongue River Middle School but not at the district’s other schools.

Bids for the project will be advertised as early as this week.

