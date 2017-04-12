SCSD1 joins other districts in legal resolutions

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County School District 1 board of trustees approved a resolution Tuesday authorizing legal action against the state to ensure education funding complies with the Wyoming Constitution.

The resolution, read by Superintendent Marty Kobza at Tuesday night’s board meeting, stated that Wyoming’s education system is not currently being funded according to constitutional mandates and governing law.

The Wyoming Supreme Court has ruled that a quality education is a fundamental right under the Wyoming Constitution, and that the Constitution also guarantees the children of Wyoming an equal opportunity to a quality education, regardless of where a student attends school.

The school board’s resolution is not an official declaration of a lawsuit against the state nor does it guarantee a lawsuit will take place, but it allows the district to pursue legal action if it chooses.

Gary Reynolds, SCSD1 board chair, said the resolution makes them a member of a coalition that may look to file a lawsuit against Wyoming regarding public education funding.

SCSD1 followed Campbell County School District 1 and Sweetwater County School District 1, which passed similar resolutions authorizing legal action against the state.

Kobza and the local school board say recent cuts to the district and other districts around the state have put strain on education providers.

He added that recent cuts over the last two years were made indiscriminately and did not follow the funding model previously adopted by the state.

SCSD1, which includes schools in Big Horn and Tongue River, is projected to lose more than $400,000 from its budget in the 2017-18 fiscal year.

Kobza and the board frequently spoke against the decisions of the Wyoming Legislature during the 2017 session. While SCSD1 officials advocated for a balanced approach to combating the state’s education budget shortfall, the Legislature approved more than a $34 million cut to school districts across the state.

Kobza said the district has made every attempt to advocate its views with the Legislature, but has exhausted its options.

“We have spent a lot time in the Legislature trying to find some common ground and a resolution,” Kobza said. “That’s been unsuccessful. Our children’s education and the children we represent on a daily basis is our primary responsibility, as is everyone else’s, to make sure that the future of Wyoming is secure and that it’s going to be a positive one.”

While SCSD1, Campbell County and Sweetwater County school districts are the only ones to take action on the resolution thus far, Dr. Boyd Brown, superintendent of CCSD1, is on the agenda for Sheridan County School District 3’s board meeting Wednesday night to present his district’s resolution to the board. Laramie County School District 1 will also consider the resolution at its board meeting April 17.