SCSD1 to heighten security

BIG HORN — Sheridan County School District 1 officials will look to heighten security at several of their schools.

At the Tuesday SCSD1 Board of Trustees meeting, district business manager Jeremy Smith announced the district will begin its safety and security upgrades project.

The project will utilize a mix of major maintenance funding and safety/security grant funding to improve security at school entrances.

The funds arriving from this project are earmarked to exclusively be used to identify and improve security at district schools, Smith said.

Security features include implementing intercom systems near the entrance and placing impact resistant glass film on windows.

“This hardens our entrances,” Smith said. “What that means is that it makes it less easy for intruders to get into a school.”

The intercom system allows secretaries and other front-desk staff to identify visitors visually and vocally before they enter a building.

The impact resistant glass film does not make the windows bullet proof, but it does help hold the windows together to keep from shattering immediately in the event of extreme levels of abuse toward the glass.

“More than anything, it would buy people more time to find safety,” Smith said about the film.

These security features have been implemented at Tongue River Elementary and Tongue River Middle schools but not at the district’s other schools.

Funds for the project will also place surveillance cameras outside the school.

Bids for the project will be advertised as early as this week.

This is only the first phase of the project. The district hopes to receive more funding for additional security upgrades to its schools.

In other business, principals at Tongue River Middle School and Big Horn Elementary School presented their testing data to the board and discussed how they plan to improve.

Kathy Powers, principal at BHE, said that Proficiency Assessments for Wyoming Students scores in third and fourth grades declined from the previous year, but fifth-grade scores increased.

Powers said her staff looked closely at how these grades performed as a cohort rather than group changes. Some of the more interesting observations they discovered consisted of an increase in reading and a decrease in math scores.

Changes made include implementing a philosophy called departmentalization, where in fourth and fifth grade, students will have a specialist for language arts and math.

“What’s happening as learners is that they are getting deeper into what they need to know and going quickly over the things they don’t need to know,” Powers said.

The staff at that school has made changes to its Professional Learning Communities to incorporate data into their meetings, as well.

At Tongue River Middle School, principal Pete Kilbride said his school beat the state average for the PAWS test in five out of the seven content areas.

“That hasn’t happened in a long time,” Kilbride said. “So we were very happy about the things that we did last year that tried to improve, because they weren’t where we wanted them to be.”

This year’s eighth-grade class, a group that has traditionally lagged behind the state average, increased 13.5 percentage points in reading from the previous year. Math scores increased with that grade, as well. Still, Kilbride said that class is still not where the school wants them to be.

The current freshmen at Tongue River High School increased PAWS scores by 30.5 percentage points.

“We were able to hire a math teacher to be a tutor to work in the classroom with our math teacher, and we got to see positive results from that,” Kilbride said of that class’ test scores.

TRMS will look to improve scores for seventh-graders, which went down from 25 students proficient to 21. The class is still above the state average.

In other news:

• Superintendent Marty Kobza said as decisions at the Wyoming Legislature continue to unfold, he plans to increase communication with staff and community members concerning the future of the district’s budget.

• A survey will be sent out to parents concerning their opinions on the four-day school week. During the last survey, 96 percent of parents responded that they were in favor of the shorter week.