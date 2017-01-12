SCSD1 continues work on budget, planning

RANCHESTER — As the Wyoming Legislature examines potential cuts to the education budget, Sheridan County School District 1 officials continue to take a proactive approach with their budget.

Monday, SCSD1 board members met with district officials in the first of what will likely be many meetings to discuss how to address the upcoming budget.

No decisions were made, but board chairman Gary Reynolds said the board looked closely at staffing.

“You always look at staffing,” Reynolds said. “Whenever you have to make these cuts, you have to find a way to keep it as far away from the students as possible.”

The district has several retirements planned for this year, and officials hope to eliminate positions through attrition or move educators around the district to most efficiently utilize existing personnel.

Superintendent Marty Kobza said that the board also examined ways to add additional revenue to the district.

However, Kobza said that any way you look at it, SCSD1 won’t come out of the legislative session unscathed.

“Regardless of what happens, anything we have to cut is going to impact our programming,” Kobza said.

The SCSD1 work session occurred on the same day the Wyoming Legislature convened for its session. In his State of the State address Wednesday, Gov. Matt Mead asked legislators to come up with a solution to its education budget.

State officials will examine cutting programs to help alleviate those costs. Among the suggestions presented include district consolidation, reducing funding for activities and statewide tax increases.

The SCSD1 board also discussed its strategic planning process. The board plans to come up with an overhaul of its strategic plan this spring and is in the brainstorming stage of developing the plan.

Previously, the board hired an outside facilitator to walk district officials through the process of developing a strategic plan, however with budgetary concerns, the board plans to go it alone.

The cost of hiring an outside facilitator, Reynolds said, could cost the district approximately $10,000.

“We are probably going to go about this differently — we are going to look at the current strategic plan and involve some (stakeholders) and staff in the district and talk to them about where we need to be in the next five years,” Reynolds said.

The board plans to meet several times, both in regularly scheduled board meetings and in workshops, to hash out both budgetary issues and the strategic plan.