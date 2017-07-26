SCSD1 board mixed on adding TRHS wrestling

RANCHESTER — The Tongue River Middle School wrestling program has grown substantially since it began three years ago, but some Sheridan County School District 1 board members remain skeptical about adding a high school program.

At the July 19 SCSD1 board of trustees meeting, Tongue River High School’s athletic director, John Scott, and principal Mark Fritz proposed adding the sport at the high school. The proposal was met with concerns from several board members.

Board Chairman Gary Reynolds said due to budget cuts at the state level, it may not be a good time to add a program.

“We have given teachers a raise one year out of seven,” Reynolds said. “… I would have a very hard time, if not find it impossible, to start a program for those reasons.”

Interest in starting a wrestling program at TRHS gained momentum early this summer when parents, wrestlers and school officials met to explore the idea.

Currently, high school wrestlers travel to Sheridan High School to participate in the sport, which causes scheduling conflicts due to Tongue River’s extended school days.

If a wrestling program moves forward, the indoor track-and-field program at the school would likely be eliminated. Scott said the track-and-field program has had consistently few participants since it began three years ago. Scott also said the wrestling program would likely require the same amount of funding as indoor track.

“Our budget right now reflects that we can purchase these start-up items without affecting it and asking for any kind of increase,” Scott said. “We were fortunate last spring that we had a surplus.”

Coaching and travel costs for indoor track averaged approximately $11,700 over a three-year span, SCSD1 Business Manager Jeremy Smith said.

The wrestling program would utilize the facilities already used by the middle school program. Scott projected travel would be minimized substantially as he does not expect the team will travel more than 200 miles to participate in a tournament.

Last year, indoor track traveled to Spearfish, South Dakota; Chadron Nebraska; Gillette and Laramie for competitions.

The TRHS team would wrestle at the 2A level and join the 2A East Conference.

Board member Carol Garber also expressed concerns. She said funds required for a wrestling program may exceed costs currently associated with indoor track.

“We can’t guarantee it’s going to be a wash,” she said.

Approximately eight incoming or current TRHS students would have to sign up for the wrestling program to make it viable. Participation would then be tracked for approximately three years. Eight or more students in the program would be enough to keep it going.

Scott will meet with prospective high school wrestlers in August to get concrete numbers as to how many wrestlers plan to participate.

Board member Karen Walters said she would support the program if there were enough participants.

The Eagles would not compete in duals because of its team size and would participate only in tournaments. That provides Tongue River officials more time to register a program with the Wyoming High School Activities Association.

The school and the board will continue to examine adding the program, and Scott said he would have more information and concrete financial figures at future meetings.