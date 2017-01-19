SC’s Mars Ag Center welcomes students

On a campus with already terrific views of the Bighorns, it’s arguably the best scenic around.

The new Mars Agriculture Center is open and busy with students. I was on the receiving end of a tour Wednesday and students were busy inside classrooms and laboratories. The brilliant sunshine that day amplified what a strategic addition it is to our Sheridan College.

It’s a flexible space. There’s new learning centers (16,500 square feet) and repurposing of old with two state-of-the-art ag science labs. There’s an herbarium learning center and a commodities trading classroom which features a stock and commodities ticker in real time. The classrooms and labs feature walls that can accommodate a variety of classroom sizes and topics. There’s two new greenhouses.

A grand opening for the public is planned for this spring.

••••••

Opening night!

“Bakersfield Mist,” a comedy-mystery by Stephen Sachs based upon the thrift shop discovery of a Jackson Pollock painting, opens tomorrow night at the Carriage House Theater, 410 Delphi.

Nine performances in all. For more info: 307.672.9886; tickets available at WYO Theater box office.

It’s directed by Gene Davis and stars Aaron Odom and Erin Kranz.

••••••

Everyone knows what Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, said: “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

So, what did the last man to walk on the moon say?

Gene Cernan died Monday at 82 in Houston. He was the commander of the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. As he was leaving the lunar surface after three excursions in a rover, 22 hours of moon walks and 250 pounds of moon rocks and soil, Cernan said: “Let’s get this mother out of here.” He was the last of 12 Americans to walk on the moon. He set NASA records for length of time on the moon and flew into space three times. American interest in lunar exploration had faded in the three years since Armstrong first stepped on the surface. Cernan was considered a skilled, if not audacious test pilot and naval aviator with more than 5,000 hours of flying time and 200 landings on aircraft carriers.

In later years, he served on boards and had become critical of President Obama’s cancellation of the NASA program, calling it a decision to “slide into mediocrity.” Armstrong died in 2012.

One of Cernan’s last actions on the lunar surface was to write the initials of his daughter into the dust.

••••••

Quotable

“With age comes wisdom, but sometimes age comes alone.”

— Oscar Wilde, 1854-1900, Irish playwright/novelist