SC’s Henderson competing in The American

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College’s Cody Henderson will test his skills against some of the brightest rodeo stars as part of RFD TV’s The American this week.

Henderson qualified to compete at The American’s semifinals in Fort Worth, Texas, in tie-down roping.

Approximately 600 contestants will compete over a four-day stretch at the semifinals for a chance to advance to The American, where finalists will battle for a $1 million side pot at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Contestants qualify for the semifinals by invitation, fan-favorite exemptions or by winning a qualifying event throughout the year.

Last year, 4,000 entries competed in 70 qualifying events.

Henderson, a Sheridan College freshman from Alliance, Nebraska, will get two calves at the semifinals, which begin Wednesday. After his two calves, it becomes a progressive-roping event, where he’ll battle for a spot in The American and the largest one-day prize in rodeo history.

Henderson currently sits in third in the Central Rocky Mountain Region within the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Assocation in tie-down roping. He has 255 points, just 5 points behind Casper College’s Logan Brown.

The Sheridan College men’s rodeo team is first in the region with 2,340 points. Chadron State is second with 1,628.33 points.

The American semifinals can be streamed at americanrodeo.com.