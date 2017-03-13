Scott Foundation issues challenge to ABF

SHERIDAN — The Antelope Butte Foundation recently received a $100,000 challenge gift from the Dan and Jeanne Scott Family Foundation.

The donation is contingent upon ABF raising a matching $100,000.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for ABF, and for our community to show its support for revitalizing Antelope Butte as a year-round mountain recreation area,” said Mark Weitz, ABF board president, in a press release. “We are so grateful for this generous gift, and challenge from the Scott Foundation.”

In addition, with the departure of executive director Andrew Gast, founding ABF board member Josh Law will transition from the board of directors, to the role of chief operating officer with the support of his company Flood Marketing.

“As ABF moves toward an operational mode, this is a great time to transition our infrastructure to better prepare for year-round operations,” Law said in the press release. “With the recent challenge gift from the Scott Foundation, the majority of my time will be spent fundraising and networking this project in the community. I will be sharing how Antelope Butte is a community asset and an economic driver.”

Law and the ABF board are working on an operating plan that includes summer operations, utilizing data from the ski industry, which since 2012, can now operate year round.

“With over 300,000 people passing by the entrance each summer, and with the easy access and beautiful setting at Antelope Butte, we have good reason to believe that summer numbers will quickly eclipse winter numbers,” Law said.

Weitz is working with local contractors and professionals to finalize plans for refurbishing the lodge, which ABF hopes to complete by fall.

Weitz said the group recently received finalized plans from its architect, and is working to complete the full bid package and get that package of information to the U.S. Forest Service for approvals.

ABF purchased the lodge from the USFS last spring and has been repairing damage from years of sitting vacant.