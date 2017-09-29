SCLT organizing Biketoberfest for Oct. 7

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Community Land Trust has organized its annual Biketoberfest fundraiser for Oct. 7.

This year, the event will take place at the Red Grade Trails in order to highlight the 6 miles of hiking and biking trails that will be open to the public this fall.

The all-day Saturday event will start with Red Hot Yoga at 9 a.m. Other events throughout the day include a Cyclocross clinic, races for adults and children, raffles, music and more.

The event will also include beer at the trails from Black Tooth Brewing Company and lunch from Jimmy Johns.

On Sunday, the fun will continue with the Goat Rope Gravel Ride, which will start at 9 a.m. at the Sheridan Bicycle Co. and tour local gravel roads. Sunday will end with a barbecue lunch at Sheridan Bicycle Co. at 11 a.m.

For a $30 donation to SCLT, you will receive a T-shirt, Jimmy Johns lunch, Black Tooth Brewing Company beer and entry into any and all events.

For additional information and a full schedule of events, see sheridanclt.org/biketoberfest.