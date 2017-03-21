WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
SCLT to host event at Luminous Brewhouse
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Community Land Trust will host an event Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Luminous Brewhouse.
The event will include fun, food, drinks, silent auction items and raffles. For additional information, contact the SCLT at 673-4702.
Luminous Brewhouse is located at 504 Broadway St.
The following two tabs change content below.
Staff Reports
The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)
- Water meter replacements to begin this summer - March 21, 2017
- Local Business Briefs — March 21, 2017 - March 21, 2017
- SAGE Community Arts to host show, tell - March 21, 2017