SCLT to host event at Luminous Brewhouse


SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Community Land Trust will host an event Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Luminous Brewhouse.

The event will include fun, food, drinks, silent auction items and raffles. For additional information, contact the SCLT at 673-4702.

Luminous Brewhouse is located at 504 Broadway St.

