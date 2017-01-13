SCLT conducts study to determine viability of outdoor center

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Community Land Trust’s continued work on a feasibility study will determine the possibility and demand of an outdoor education center in Sheridan.

SCLT Executive Director Colin Betzler said the nonprofit received a grant to conduct the study to establish whether a learning center would be viable and successful.

The environmental learning center, or outdoor education center, would have the purpose of educating the next generation of leaders in Sheridan as well as up to a 300-mile radius with place-based learning.

“That’s what place-based is really getting at,” said Grace Cannon, who was brought on to SCLT temporarily as project coordinator for the study. “What makes this place special and different, and really identifying those things for young students who become the citizens and adults that make their lives here.”

At a meeting Thursday, Betzler and Cannon presented to a handful of the nearly 30 advisory committee members the progress that’s been made in the study and discussed possible difficulties and next steps.

Committee members come from a wide range of affiliations, such as Bighorn Audubon, Teton Science School, YMCA, Fort Mackenzie, Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce and the Crow Reservation, in an attempt to get fair, balanced and diverse feedback.

SCLT announced that while it’s not finished with the study, it has conducted interviews with representatives from different facilities and programs to find potential locations for a center and to identify programs that are already happening.

Betzler said the ideal location for the center would have a strong four-season presence, be accessible to two-wheel drive vehicles and be close to a variety of environments. One reoccurring theme throughout discussion of facilities also included the ability to house students overnight.

The other purpose of the interviews is to determine what it takes to create a full and sustainable outdoor center, one without a university connection or national park setting.

During a discussion on challenges and goals, advisory committee member Jeremiah Attebury said one of the biggest challenges a center like this will have is competition. He said youth opportunities in Sheridan and the surrounding areas are so abundant, the center would be competing with other time commitments.

“As soon as you get into that fifth-grade range,” Attebury said, “it’s like solid after-school stuff and sports.”

The consensus among the group was that once the study is complete, if it’s found to be an asset to the community, it’s imperative to create a board or figure out what entity, if any, will take on the project. Betzler said it’s unlikely it will be an SCLT project if, in fact, a center is created.