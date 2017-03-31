SCLT completes feasibility study for outdoor education center

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Community Land Trust has completed a feasibility study focused on the creation of an outdoor education center in the Sheridan area.

An outdoor education center is an entity that uses place-based learning to teach students of every age life skills and leadership with the outdoors serving as the primary learning environment. According to a press release from the SCLT, while such centers can vary in mission and focus, they typically strive to foster connections with the natural world through experiential learning and positive encounters with the outdoors.

Project coordinator Grace Cannon worked with SCLT staff Colin Betzler and Katie Belton to convene an Advisory Committee and conduct interviews with a variety of stakeholders in the community.

Data on existing educational and recreational programming based in the outdoors was collected along with information on buildings and campuses in the region.

In addition to the Advisory Committee of stakeholders in the Sheridan community, a meeting was held in Crow Agency in order to incorporate feedback from the Crow community about how an outdoor education center might similarly involve and benefit their own communities and help strengthen authentic cultural ties between the two communities.

According to the SCLT press release, collecting this data into the report on programs and facilities creates a comprehensive picture of the outdoor educational offerings and potential educational uses that may emerge from existing structures on our landscape.

The study found that while there are several programming opportunities available for engaging youth in outdoor learning in the Sheridan area, there are also opportunities to promote collaboration and enhance existing offerings.

The report identifies potential next steps forward and there will be several outreach meetings both in Wyoming and Montana to determine what individuals and entities may be interested in moving forward with pilot programs in the 2017-18 school year.