SCLT announces Betzler’s departure

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Community Land Trust has announced the planned departure of its executive director Colin Betzler.

In June, Betzler will have worked as the SCLT’s director for eight years.

SCLT is a local land conservation nonprofit serving Sheridan County that is focused on preserving working ranches, open spaces, wildlife habitat and historic sites as well as increasing recreation opportunities.

In an email newsletter, Betzler said he has been proud to work with the organization.

“My time with SCLT will forever be one of the most significant experiences of my life,” Betzler said in the newsletter. “After more than a year of thought, research, number crunching and soul-searching, our family has decided that it’s time for me to pursue other dreams and professional challenges.”

Betzler did say he and his family plan to remain in Sheridan.

SCLT will enter a formal search process to transition the executive leadership of the organization. Betzler plans to step away from full-time duties this summer.

“While we will miss Colin’s leadership and vision, we are well-positioned and energized to continue work to benefit the community,” said Mark Kinner, emeritus board member and former board chair who hired Betzler.