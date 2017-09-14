Science Saturday to include visit to dinosaur quarry

SHERIDAN — The next round of Science Saturdays will take place this weekend and feature a trip to the Sheridan College dinosaur quarry.

The group will meet between the SC science center and the Whitney building before departing for the quarry at 8:30 a.m. The group will organize a caravan to the quarry south of Buffalo. Those planning to attend are asked to bring water, a snack, hat, sunscreen and good hiking shoes. Accessing the quarry requires hiking approximately 1 mile roundtrip over uneven ground.

In the event of rain, the quarry event will be canceled.

Science Saturdays are sponsored by the Sheridan College Museum of Science and Discovery and Science Kids. For more information, contact Sarah Mentock at 763-0976 or sarah@science-kids.org.