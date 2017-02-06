WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Science Saturday to focus on space
SHERIDAN — The next round of Science Saturday will take place this weekend and the activities will focus on space.
On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon, participants will engage in hands on learning about space at the Sheridan College Science Center and Mohns Building.
The event is free and open to children of all ages.
It is sponsored by the Sheridan College Museum of Discovery and Science Kids.
For information, contact Sarah Mentock at 763-0976 or sarah@science-kids.org. Sheridan College is located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.
