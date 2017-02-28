WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Science Saturday to focus on DNA


SHERIDAN — The next round of Science Saturday will take place this weekend at the Sheridan College Science Center and Mohns Building.

The topic for Saturday will be “DNA! You are unique.”

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon and is free and open to children of all ages.

Science Saturdays are sponsored by the Sheridan College Museum of Discovery and Science Kids.

For more information, please contact Sarah Mentock at 763-0976 or email sarah@science-kids.org.

Sheridan College is located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.

