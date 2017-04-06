WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Science Saturday to focus on bugs


SHERIDAN — The next round of Science Saturdays, set for this weekend, will focus on bugs.

The event, planned for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, will allow children of all ages to explore the world of bugs at the Sheridan College Science Center and Mohns Building.

The event is free.

For more information, contact Sarah Mentock at 763-0976 or sarah@science-kids.org.

Sheridan College is located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..