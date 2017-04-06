WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Science Saturday to focus on bugs
SHERIDAN — The next round of Science Saturdays, set for this weekend, will focus on bugs.
The event, planned for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, will allow children of all ages to explore the world of bugs at the Sheridan College Science Center and Mohns Building.
The event is free.
For more information, contact Sarah Mentock at 763-0976 or sarah@science-kids.org.
Sheridan College is located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.
Staff Reports
