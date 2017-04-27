Science lecture to focus on big game migration

SHERIDAN — On Wednesday, May 3, at 7 p.m. Emilene Ostlind will give a presentation entitled, “On the Trail of Wyoming’s Big Game Migrations.”

The presentation, set to take place in the Sheridan College Edward A. Whitney Academic Center atrium is free and open to the public.

Ostlind is the communications coordinator for The Haub School and atlas text editor for the Wyoming Migration Initiative.

Each spring, Wyoming’s big game animals — elk, mule deer, pronghorn and others — turn their faces to the high country. As the snow pulls back from the foothills and then the mountain slopes, these animals — confined to low-elevations through the winter — begin their spring migrations. They keep pace with the edges of the receding snow, and arrive on high-elevation summer ranges just as the first green shoots start to grow. Migration is an essential strategy for wildlife populations to thrive in our basin-and-range landscape.

Ostlind will share her stories about following these migrations on foot to understand how migrations weave our landscapes together and the challenges migratory wildlife face in their long-distance journeys.

Sheridan College is located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.