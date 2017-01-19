School officials sound off against ‘pay-to-play’

SHERIDAN — Cost-saving measures being considered by legislature could have a major impact on school activities.

In the white paper released by the Joint Education Committee prior to the 2017 session, legislators examined funding reductions for activities and implementation of activities fees for participants as potential cost-saving strategies.

Reduction in funding for student activities by half and requiring fees to augment activity budgets could yield approximately $15 million in savings annually, according to the white paper.

However, local officials say that implementing a “pay-for-play” policy, wherein students would have to pay activities fees to participate, could be problematic.

The obvious problem, Tongue River High School Activities Director John Scott said, comes down to affordability. Having previously worked in districts where a fee had been implemented, he said it sometimes kept many students whose families have fallen on tough financial times from participating in activities.

Sheridan County School District 3 Superintendent Charles Auzqui said that activities fees generate issues on the field, as well.

“Pay-to-play is a pretty difficult topic for anybody in the state,” Auzqui said. “When you start asking parents to pay, then you start talking about playing time. Activities go away from being a privilege … and it turns into an obligation.”

Auzqui said additional cuts to the activities funds could have a significant impact on a districts’ educational opportunities. A 50 percent cut to its activities budget could force SCSD3 to dip into the educational budget.

Sheridan High School Activities Director Don Julian said he is against a pay-to-play policy, as well.

Fortunately, Julian said that his school might be in a better situation than others if a major cut does go through. Fundraising, along with the support his school receives from the booster club and private citizens, has been consistently higher than most schools in the state. He said this could alleviate the pain on the activities budget.

“We have a bunch of organizations in the community that help us,” Julian said. “In my opinion, we are probably better prepared to take on these cuts if needed because we have been so proactive in going out and raising money every year.”

Regardless of whether activities fees or cuts to activities budgets comes to fruition, several activities directors already began examining cost-saving strategies, primarily looking at ways to cut back on transportation costs.

“Currently, my staff and I are trying to come up with ways we can cut back in anticipation of these cuts so we wouldn’t have to implement a pay-for-play policy,” Julian said.

However, many school administrators want a clearer picture of what the budget will look like before any major decisions are made.

While an education budget bill has yet to be brought to the Wyoming Legislature, Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, said a bill could be presented as early as the end of this week.

Kinner said they are weighing all options, but there hasn’t been a large amount of support from legislators for reducing activities budgets or implementing activities fees.

“Whatever decisions are made, we have to be sure that we just don’t shoot from the hip,” Scott said. “We have to look at the advantages and disadvantages.”