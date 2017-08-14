School maintenance staff protects students, staff

SHERIDAN — Summer can mean a long, sunny break for students and teachers, but the long days of strenuous work continue for the maintenance staff at the schools.

“You want parents to come walking in here for their sixth-grade students and totally be amazed,” Sheridan Junior High School custodian Gary Bennage said. “We want them to feel safe and comfortable, (make them feel) like they can put their hand on a staircase rail and not worry. That’s the big part right there.”

Bennage started working as a custodian at SJHS five years ago and completes his summer work with pride.

“The other two small parts really is taking something old and making it look new again,” Bennage said. “All schools take great pride into doing that. It’s nice to see the expression on people’s face when they come in on that first day and it’s like, ‘Oh, wow.’”

Bennage cleans the junior high school like he would clean his mother’s home — paying attention to detail and making sure every surface in the building has been touched by disinfectant.

The group of six maintenance staff members at SJHS meet each morning to discuss what needs to be completed before the end of the day. Bennage said he and the other members of the crew who have worked together for years know each other’s habits and rhythms, but need to take time to teach the new members while also learning new tricks.

“But then they come in with some really cool ideas of their own and we implement them and actually six is a good number for this school really,” Bennage said. “The use of newer machines has helped out immensely. It’s been incredible. The speed factor alone is amazing.”

The summer flies by for Bennage and his team.

“We start going through everything and next thing you know, to us, it seems like a couple of weeks. But here we are coming up to school starting again,” Bennage said. “And then, that’s when we stop and take a breath and look at what we’ve done and it’s like, ‘Oh, wow, we have done a lot.’”

Bennage said he sees his job as more than just routine cleaning. He knows his job helps maintain safety for all who enter the school.

“We’re the ones in here protecting these students, making sure handrails are disinfected, doorknobs are disinfected, every day,” Bennage said. “It’s an everyday routine. It’s just during the summer we can get into areas that we normally can’t get into during the school year just because of time. That’s what makes the summer great.”

The passion for success and in-depth cleaning spreads to Sheridan High School, where large crews delegate work out by task — paint crew, floor crew and cleaning crew.

Each day looks different as maintenance crews work around constant construction projects.

“That’s always a big challenge during the summer,” high school maintenance staff member Megan Carfino said. “It makes our schedule a mystery day to day.”

Unlike during the school year, maintenance staff is able to take everything out of a classroom, completely sanitize and disinfect desks, chairs and other furniture items. Teams of three or four map the room by hand, number each piece of furniture they take out and put it back using the map and numbering system.

“I really like putting the rooms back,” Carfino said. “When we’re able to put it back and it looks just like it should and we’re able to put a big ‘done’ sign on the door it’s fun because it’s like we’ve completed the puzzle and we can move on.”

The hardest part of summer maintenance for Carfino, after adjusting to the daily schedule from working nights throughout the school year, is the heavy lifting.

“There’s a lot of heavy stuff,” Carfino said. “We work smart, we work safe, we never put ourselves in danger. Everybody’s really great about teamwork, making sure that nobody’s extending themselves what they’re beyond capable of doing. It is just physically tiring. By the end of the day you’re really tired and just ready to go home.”

Summer crews consist of more than the school year staff.

“Most of our summertime crew are actually district employees too,” kitchen staff member Erica Cote said. “Like Bridgette (White) and I are in kitchen…and the youngsters that go on lawn crew and stuff are sometimes kids of faculty and staff.”

The young minds bring along fresh ideas and ways to complete the job with more technological advances. Carfino said with tablets handed down to them from those used by students, they will begin implementing classroom maps by taking photos and sharing it on Google Drive. Advances in equipment over the years also help make summer maintenance easier and quicker.

“The advances that have gone into the new equipment makes our job 100 percent easier,” Bennage said.

As the summer winds down, school maintenance staff members continue to perfect each inch of the schools to prepare for the incoming students, faculty, staff and parents.

“One of the things I was taught through my head custodian at the time when I first started is the whole entire goal in any school is one the health and the safety of the kids, the staff and the parents who come into the school,” Bennage said. “Anything else after that, we got ladders.”